Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Monday, with the EGX30 index falling by 0.56% to 35,908.5 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, declined by 0.16% to 3,644.37 points.

The EGX35-LV edged down by 0.40% to 3,833.15 points.

Both EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.50% at 10,586.4 points and by 0.50% at 14,258.39, respectively.

A total of 1.564 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.138 billion over 123,643 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.496 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 91.24% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 5.61% and 3.15%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 70.84% of the total trading, while the institutions made up the remaining 29.15%.

Foreign and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 291.387 million and EGP 31.750 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 323.137 million.

