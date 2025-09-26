Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s session with mixed performance after the EGX30 index shed by 0.77% to 35,671.43 points.

The EGX35-LV went up by 0.13% to 3,907.7 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.12% to 3,549.03 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index finished the trading session higher by 1.24% at 10,755.96 points and by 0.82% at 14,260.52, respectively.

Turnover reached EGP 4.440 billion through the exchange of 1.399 billion shares over 101,143 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.525 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 90.52% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.18% and 5.3%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 70.79% of the total trading, while institutions made up 29.2%.

Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 119.705 million. Egyptian and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 21.704 million and EGP 98.000 million, respectively.

