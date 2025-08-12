Arab Finance: The net profits attributable to the equity holders of Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) hiked by 29.13% to EGP 1.674 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from EGP 1.296 billion in H1 2024, the financials indicated.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 2.93 in H1 2025 from EGP 2.10 a year earlier, while the net interest income jumped to EGP 4.070 billion from EGP 2.609 billion.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax enlarged to EGP 1.720 billion from EGP 1.233 billion. EPS climbed to EGP 2.93 from EGP 2.10.

Non-consolidated net interest income hit EGP 3.987 billion in the first six months of 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.581 billion.