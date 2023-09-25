Arab Finance: Egypt is allocating EGP 75 billion of its budget for the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 for the development of the healthcare sector, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid announced on September 21st.

The figure represents 4.6% of the country’s total investments under the current FY plan.

On September 20th, Elsaid announced that a total of EGP 99.4 billion will be directed for the development of educational services.

