Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, witnessed the signing of a cooperation protocol between the Egyptian, Greek, and Cypriot Chambers Federation to establish a joint business council between the three countries, according to an official statement.

The council aims to enhance tripartite cooperation and increase the volume of trade exchange and joint investments.

Al-Mashat said Egypt witnessed key development in various sectors during recent years. She also affirmed the state's interest in exploring new horizons across various sectors, especially the green economy and renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind energies and green hydrogen.

Furthermore, the minister addressed the soft financing provided by development partners to the local and foreign private sector in Egypt, which amounted to $4.2 billion, the highest since 2020.

