Arab Finance: Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development (CIRA Education) is exploring opportunities to expand business in the Saudi market, according to a bourse disclosure.

The announcement followed acquisition transactions between the company's main shareholder, Social Impact Capital Ltd. (SIC), and the Saudi Egyptian Investment Company (SEIC).

CIRA Education also unveiled investments of EGP 1.4 billion in establishing Saxony Egypt University (SEU), scheduled to open on April 9th.

This is in addition to opening a university project in New Damietta, which was announced in Al Ahly CIRA for Educational Services’ EGP 700 million expansion plans for two academic years.

