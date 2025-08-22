Arab Finance: The consolidated net profits attributable to the holding of CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments dropped by 38.92% to EGP 776.977 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The recorded earnings were compared with EGP 1.272 billion in H1 2024.

CI Capital generated year-on-year (YoY) higher revenues at EGP 4.923 billion at the end of June 2025, compared to EGP 4.992 billion.

As for the standalone business, the group’s net profits after tax increased to EGP 640.069 million in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 483.938 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated operating revenues jumped to EGP 614.668 million from EGP 459.300 million, while the earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.58 from EGP 0.44.