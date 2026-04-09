Arab Finance: The annual general meeting (AGM) of CI Capital for Financial Investments has approved a cash dividend disbursement of EGP 0.57 per share for 2025, according to a bourse filing.

The dividend amount will be distributed in one installment on September 24th, 2026.

At the end of December 2025, the EGX-listed group registered consolidated net profits attributable to the equity holders of EGP 1.613 billion, lower by 27.76% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 2.232 billion.

Last March, CI Capital for Financial Investments appointed Hisham Okasha, CEO of Banque Misr, as chairman of its board of directors.