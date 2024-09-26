Arab Finance: The building materials producer Cemex has inked an agreement with Assiut governorate to operate its second waste-to-energy (WtE) factory in Egypt via its arm Regenera, Al Mal News reported, citing a statement by the company.

The second Regenera factory will process over 7,000 tons of municipal solid waste monthly into alternative fuel and organic fertilizer.

Earlier in May, CEMEX signed an agreement with Gharbia Governorate to operate its first Regenera factory in Egypt.

