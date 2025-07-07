Arab Finance: The value of trade exchange between Egypt and the BRICS countries hiked by 19.5% to $50.8 billion in 2024 from $42.5 billion in 2023, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

Egypt exported goods to the BRICS nations at a value of to $9.4 billion at the end of December 2024, up 10.6% year-on-year (YoY) from $8.5 billion.

Saudi Arabia topped the BRICS importers from Egypt with $3.4 billion, followed by the UAE and Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian imports from BRICS surged by 21.8% YoY to $41.4 billion from $34 billion.

China was the largest exporter to Egypt last year with $15.5 million, followed Saudi Arabia and Russia with $7.9 billion and $6 billion, respectively.

During the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, BRICS injected investments in Egypt totaling $40.6 billion, whereas the Egyptian investments in the group stood at $1.7 billion.

Remittances from Egyptians working in the BRICS countries hit $9.8 billion in FY 2023/2024, surpassing the $10.2 billion recorded in FY 2022/2023.