Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Bonyan for Development and Trade approved increasing the capital by distributing 170.440 million bonus shares, equivalent to 1:10 bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

Following the transaction, the company’s total shares will stand at 1.874 billion.

In 2025, Bonyan delivered a 20.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in rental revenues, recording at EGP 752 million.

Last February, the company announced leasing Building A5 to Nestlé Egypt, a globally renowned fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) multinational.

During the same month, it signed a new lease agreement for Building 106B, to be fully leased to Kortech, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Group.