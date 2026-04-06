Arab Finance: Pioneers Properties for Urban Development (PRE Group) witnessed a block-trading deal valued at EGP 41 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on April 6th.

The transaction was implemented over 10 million shares of PRE Group.

On April 6th, the company announced plans to sign a series of strategic partnerships with eight leading international hotel brands in the coming weeks to develop and operate eight hotels.

As for its financial position, PRE Group generated consolidated net profits attributable to equityholders of EGP 361.774 million in 2025, which is 204.37% year-on-year (YoY) lower than EGP 1.101 billion.