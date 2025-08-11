Arab Finance: B Healthcare Investments, a subsidiary of B Investments Holding, is close to obtaining the necessary approvals to increase its capital to EGP 1 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The transaction will be executed through the entry of new investors, such as the Commercial International Bank (CIB) and Al Baraka Bank Egypt, along with Misr Insurance and Misr Life Insurance.

This is in addition to existing shareholders, such as the Sovereign Fund of Egypt’s (TSFE) Healthcare and Pharma Sub-fund, and a businessman.

This move aims to finance the company's expansion plans within Egypt and other Gulf countries.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).