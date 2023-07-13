Egypt’s Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, has announced a paid holiday on Thursday, 20 July 2023, in celebration of the Islamic New Year 1445, according to a Cabinet statement.

Madbouly also announced that Sunday, 23 July 2023, will be a paid holiday on the occasion of July revolution anniversary.

The country will give the four-day weekend to employees who work in ministries, government agencies, public bodies, and local administration units, as well as the public sector, the public business segment, and the private sector.

It is worth noting that Egypt’s previous holiday was a full week in celebration of both Eid El-Adha and the anniversary of the 30 June Revolution.

