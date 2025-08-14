Arab Finance: Amer Group Holding logged consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 31.850 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The reported earnings were higher by 129.4% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 13.885 million.

Net sales increased by 10% to EGP 575.427 million in H1 2025 from EGP 523.335 million in H1 2024.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.02 in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 0.01.

The group incurred standalone net losses amounting to EGP 10.690 million in H1 2025, an annual increase from EGP 4.781 million.