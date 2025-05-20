Arab Finance: AMAN Holding, a Raya Holding portfolio company, has unveiled its financial results for 2024 and the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, showing a robust performance and growth across all areas, as per an emailed press release.

This was driven by geographic expansion, technological innovation, and the provision of digital financial solutions tailored to a broad and growing customer base.

To maintain its strong financial position, AMAN increased its capital to EGP 2.065 billion by the end of Q1 2025.

The company achieved revenues of EGP 6.4 billion by the end of 2024, marking a 41% increase compared to 2023, and EGP 1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

In terms of its geographic presence, AMAN expanded its footprint nationwide, operating more than 458 branches across 27 governorates.

Hazem Moghazi, Co-CEO of Business and Commercial Affairs at AMAN Holding, stated: “The small and medium enterprises (SME) and microfinance segment generated EGP 2.5 billion in revenues and grew by 83% from 2023 to 2024, with total financing of EGP 7.1 billion. Q1 2025 contributed an additional EGP 2.1 billion, supported by our expanding branch network, now reaching 212 branches.”

“Our Islamic finance portfolio continues to grow, with over 5,000 finance deals worth more than EGP 267 million in 2024, and 1.7k+ additional finances worth EGP 83 million in Q1 2025, across 19 branches. In consumer finance, we recorded EGP 5.6 billion in issuances during 2024 and EGP 1.8 billion in Q1 2025,” he added.

“Our digital payments business grew by 32% in 2024, reaching over EGP 58 billion across 560 million transactions. The momentum continued in Q1 2025, achieving 22% growth and totaling EGP 17 billion across 145 million transactions,” Mohamed Wahby, Co-CEO of Products & Technology at AMAN Holding, said.

