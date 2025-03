Arab Finance: alBaraka Bank Egypt has approved paying cash dividends of EGP 0.850 per share to shareholders for 2024 as of April 16th, the bank stated on March 23rd.

Shareholders of record date on April 13th will be eligible to receive the dividends

