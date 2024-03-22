Egypt’s Fuel Automatic Pricing Committee has set new fuel prices, applicable as of March 22nd, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced in a statement.

Accordingly, the price of the 95-octane gasoline increased to EGP 13.50 per liter from EGP 12.50.

The price of the 92-octane gasoline rose to EGP 12.50 per liter from EGP 11.50.

The price of the 80-octane gasoline also went up to EGP 11 per liter from EGP 10.

Moreover, the price of diesel has been determined at EGP 10 per liter, instead of EGP 8.25.

As for the price of compressed natural gas (CNG), it has been set at EGP 6.50 per cubic meter.

Additionally, the price of butane gas is EGP 100 per cylinder.

