Arab Finance: Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork (ACRO) reported a 50.4% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 to EGP 196.682 million from EGP 396.573 million, the company’s financial indicators showed.

The company’s revenues climbed to EGP 1.271 billion in the three months to March 31st from EGP 893.665 million in the same period a year earlier.

As for standalone results, net profits after tax dropped to EGP 158.389 million in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 327.359 million in Q1 2024.

Established in 1977 and listed on EGX in 1982, Acrow Misr operates within the capital goods sector, focusing on construction and engineering.