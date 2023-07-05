Egypt’s trade deficit increased by 23.8% to $2.33bn during April 2023, compared to $1.89bn in the same month of previous year, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

Egypt’s exports decreased by 44.9% to $3.03bn during April 2023, versus $5.50bn in the same month of previous year, due to a decreased value of some commodities such as natural gas by 75.6%, fruits by 58.8%, crude oil by 48.2%, and ready-made clothes by 34.1%.

While exports value of some commodities increased during April 2023, versus the same month of previous year such as wires of iron by 568.8%, pasta and various food preparations by 35.6%, onion by 65.8.6%, and dairy products by 1.4%.

Imports value decreased by 27.4% as it reached 5.36 billion dollars during April 2023, versus 7.38 billion dollars for the same month of previous year, due to a decreased value of some commodities such as wheat by 1.4%, chemicals by 2.1%, plastics in their primary forms by 33.6%, and raw materials of iron and steel by 52.4%.

Imports of some commodities increased in April 2023, versus the same month of previous year such as petroleum products by 13.8%, corn by 61.3%, natural gas by 16.6%, and iron ores and concentrates by 5.2%.

