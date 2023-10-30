Egyptian Financial and Industrial (EFIC) reported a 20% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its standalone net profit after tax for the first nine months of 2023, according to the unaudited financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 29th.

Standalone net profit after tax amounted to EGP 234.270 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th, down from EGP 293.134 million in the same period last year.

Revenues rose 23% YoY, hitting EGP 1.520 billion in the period from January to September, compared to EGP 1.237 billion.

EFIC is an Egypt-based company involved in the production and marketing of agricultural chemicals. The company focuses on the production and distribution of chemical resources and agricultural fertilizers, as well as the production of plastic and general bags to fill up its products.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).