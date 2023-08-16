Tunisia - During the implementation of the Development Plan (2023-2025), the State will work to stimulate private investment by reducing the number of authorisations for economic activities, simplifying and digitising procedures and providing incentives for business startups, social and solidarity economy enterprises and family businesses.

The state will also focus on small projects launched through programmes with a regional economic vocation, especially small trades and professions, while providing support to SMEs and helping them obtain funding and boost their activities.

Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied told TAP on the sidelines of the "Interregional Meeting to Boost Investment in the Governorates" that his ministry is working with various state agencies in the central-eastern regions that are involved in the innovation system to implement a legal framework for the knowledge and innovation economy.

The minister affirmed that this meeting is being held to implement the 2023/2025 development plan, achieve the vision of Tunisia 2035 and the priorities and objectives assigned to the government to boost the private sector, especially in the regions, and increase its contribution to development efforts at regional and national levels.

He stressed that this meeting is a continuation of the participatory and consultative approach aimed at overcoming major economic problems such as the preparation of the development plan and other programmes related to regional development policies, improving the business climate, investment, business creation and entrepreneurship in favour of vulnerable groups.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).