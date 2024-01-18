Export Development Bank of Egypt’s (EBank) ordinary and extraordinary general meeting (OGM and EGM) have approved raising the bank’s issued and paid-up capital via the issuance of bonus shares, as per a filing on January 17th.

Thus, the capital shall be raised by EGP 840.144 million distributed over 84.014 million shares

EBank is an EGX-listed bank that offers banking and financial services, which encourage the export activities of the agricultural, industrial, commercial, and services sectors.

