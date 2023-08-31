EasyJet announced that it will launch a new route to Cairo from London Luton Airport. The flights will start on Oct. 31 and operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

This will be the first time EasyJet has operated flights to Cairo. The airline currently flies to two other Egyptian destinations, Sharm-el-Sheikh and Hurghada.

Cairo is the capital of Egypt and is home to many historical landmarks, including the Giza Pyramids and the Sphinx. It is also a major business and cultural centre.

Seats on the new flights are now on sale at easyJet.com and the mobile app.

Wizz Air Also to Launch Cairo Route from London Luton

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest-growing airline and the Middle East’s leading ultra-low-cost airline, also announced earlier that it will launch a new route to Cairo from London Luton Airport. The flights will start on Oct. 30 and operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Tickets for the new flights are already on sale at wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app with fares starting as low as 59.99 EUR.

The new routes from London Luton to Cairo are a sign of the growing demand for travel to Egypt. The country is a popular tourist destination, thanks to its rich history and culture.

The new routes will also provide a boost to the local economy. The tourism industry is a major source of income for Egypt, and the new flights are expected to bring in more tourists and create jobs.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

