The state-run flag carrier Egyptair will resume direct flights from Cairo to Tokyo as of September with one flight weekly, as per a statement on August 28th.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Abbas Helmy and the Japanese Ambassador to Cairo Oka Hiroshi to mull joint cooperation in several civil aviation areas.

Both sides discussed the mechanisms of boosting several projects that will be implemented by the ministry in the coming period as well as ways to promote air traffic and tourism between Egypt and Japan.

