France-based high-end luxury fashion company Dior is seeking to start operations in the Egyptian market during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir revealed on December 7th.

During his meeting with President Europe, Middle East, and Africa of Christian Dior Couture Jérôme Baudy, Samir explained that the French company would enter Egypt through opening a number of retail outlets to sell the products of its brand.

The ministry is committed to providing all necessary support to Dior and resolving any issue that could hamper its investments in the Egyptian market, he said.

He also called on the company to invest in Egypt by manufacturing some of its products in Egypt to create added value and exchange expertise, while benefiting from the current relative advantages in the local market.

