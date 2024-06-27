Cairo – The Egyptian government’s decision to close shops at 10 PM starting next month offers numerous economic benefits, Al-Ahram Gate cited Matta Bishai, Head of the Internal Trade Committee of the Importers Division at the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

Key advantages include significantly reducing electrical loads, particularly under current circumstances, and organising citizens' daily routines to encourage early morning work, Bishai added.

He emphasised that the government has taken into account the special closing times for specific shops, such as coffee shops and restaurants in coastal areas, recognising that tourist locations rely heavily on evening activity, especially during the summer.

Bishai highlighted that the decision aids in increasing production, streamlining the buying and selling process for citizens, and promoting order and discipline in Egyptian streets.

He stressed that the decision would not financially harm merchants as it organises internal trade movements.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly took a decision to close commercial stores at 10 PM, with exceptions for supermarkets until 1 AM, in the context of the state’s efforts to rationalise electricity consumption.

