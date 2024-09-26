Arab Finance: Cairo Poultry Company’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) has decided to distribute cash dividends of EGP 0.847 per share, or a total of EGP 406.134 million, to shareholders for 2023, as per a filing.

Cairo Poultry is a leading integrated poultry company in the region. Its supply chain and operations cover all steps of the production cycle such as grandparents, parents, hatcheries, broilers, and processing. The company is now Egypt’s key player in the market for retail and value-added food sales offering chilled, frozen, and value-added products to individual and institutional clients alike.

