Cairo – The shareholders of Crédit Agricole Egypt approved cash dividends of EGP 3.20 per share for 2024, according to a bourse filing.

The dividend amount was approved during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on 25 March 2025.

The EGX-listed lender logged consolidated net profits amounting to EGP 8.03 billion at the end of December 2024, an annual leap of 55.43% from EGP 5.16 billion.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profit after tax jumped by 55.59% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 8 billion in 2024 from EGP 5.14 billion.

Source: Mubasher

