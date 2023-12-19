Banque Misr has signed a cooperation protocol with the fintech firm Geidea to provide financial and non-financial solutions and products to microenterprise owners, according to an emailed press release.

As per the protocol, the bank will provide Geidea with the needed expertise in the field of digital grant models, with the aim of localizing advanced technological services across its operations to boost economic growth, enable marginalized groups to access suitable financial solutions, and promote financial inclusion.

It will also provide non-financial services to the company’s clients through its Business Development Centers.

Furthermore, the protocol will assist both sides in widening their customer base via luring new customers.

