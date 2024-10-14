Egypt - Kredit, a subsidiary of GB Capital, announced on Sunday that it secured EGP 100m in funding from Banque du Caire.

This funding aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which play a vital role in boosting the Egyptian economy.

The funding is expected to provide additional financial resources for SMEs, helping them to expand and increase their production capacity. It will also contribute to job creation and improve living standards.

Ahmed Emam, Managing Director of the company, stated that this funding marks a strategic step toward supporting the growth of SMEs, which are the backbone of the Egyptian economy. “We are dedicated to offering financial solutions that cater to the needs of our clients, enabling them to achieve their ambitions,” he said.

Imam emphasized that Kredit remains committed to providing innovative financing solutions that help SMEs fulfil their aspirations. The company continuously seeks to deliver the best financial services with high levels of flexibility and efficiency, leveraging its technological advancements to enhance the customer experience and ensure the success of its projects.

