Egypt's AYADY for Investment and Development is planning to launch three industrial complexes next year, Chairman Osama Saleh told Asharq Business.

These complexes are set to be located in in Fayoum, Minya, and the Delta, Saleh added.

The company also aims to raise its capital to EGP 1 billion by the end of this year, with a focus on investing in small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across various sectors, he said.

Moreover, AYADY is planning to exit from a company operating within the services sector in 2025, Saleh noted.

