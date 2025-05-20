Arab Finance: Arab investments in Egypt soared to $41.5 billion in the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, compared to $7.3 billion in FY2022/2023, as per the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) data.

The UAE led the Arab countries investing in Egypt with $38.9 billion, followed by Saudi Arabia with $775.5 million and Qatar with $618.5 million.

Kuwait pumped investments of $547.7 million in Egypt, while Bahrain injected a total of $305.9 million.

Morocco and Lebanon also entered the list with total investments of $151.4 million and $51.2 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Egyptian investments in Arab countries shrank to $2.1 billion in FY2023/2024 from $3 billion in FY2022/2023.

The UAE also topped the Arab countries receiving investments from Egypt, with $1.4 billion. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia followed with $194.2 million and $190 million, respectively.

