Allianz Life Assurance Company Egypt, affiliated with Sanlam Allianz Africa, has signed a five-year partnership agreement with the Suez Canal Bank to widen the scope of its bancassurance services, an emailed press release revealed.

The move aims to meet the demands of clients and offer high-quality insurance services.

This is in addition to achieving financial inclusion, providing digitally innovative services and benefiting from different partnerships it had sealed to further expand and create new opportunities.

“We aim through our partnership with Allianz Egypt to maximize the value of services offered to our clients and meet their needs through over 700 branches covering more than 19 Egyptian provinces,” Suez Canal Bank Chairman and Managing Director Hussein El-Refaie commented.

“The agreement emphasizes our commitment toward expanding our customer base. We offer the clients of Allianz products and innovative services designed especially to meet the needs of every individual,” Allianz Life Assurance Managing Director Charles Tawdros said.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).