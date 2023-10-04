Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Ben Abdelrahman said he is looking forward to the Tunisian-Algerian Economic Forum for Business Leaders to produce results and outcomes that match the high and distinguished level of the political relations that unite the two countries and peoples.

Abderrahman was speaking at the opening of the forum, which he co-chaired with his Tunisian counterpart in Algiers on Tuesday.

He said that the holding of this important economic event on the sidelines of the 22nd session of the Algerian-Tunisian High Commission for Cooperation underlines the keenness and determination of the leadership of the two countries to give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation and partnership and to take it to wider horizons and levels commensurate with the enormous capacities of the two countries.

He noted that the large government delegation accompanying the Tunisian Prime Minister reflects the importance that Tunisia attaches to the development of stronger and deeper economic relations with Algeria. This requires Algerian and Tunisian economic operators to make the most of all available opportunities to increase and expand the volume of trade, he stressed.

He added that this is a common objective of the two countries, which was recently underlined during the fifth meeting of the Joint Trade Commission to follow up on trade, which was held in Tunis on 15 September.

The Algerian Prime Minister said that this objective can only be achieved through the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships in priority sectors that serve the interests of both countries, such as energy, renewable energy, industry with its various human resources, agriculture, construction materials, pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, environment, waste recycling and other fields.

He also explained that Algeria's strategic location, like that of Tunisia, makes it a link between the continents of Africa and Asia, through the Middle East, as well as a gateway to Europe.

All these regions are linked to Algeria and Tunisia by free trade agreements, which makes it necessary to step up economic exchanges with the West African countries, as they represent promising markets with a population of more than 350 million.

Abderrahman stressed that Algeria's and Tunisia's membership of the African Continental Free Trade Area offers promising prospects for joint investment and export orientation towards the countries of Africa, which requires the unification and intensification of efforts and the coordination of policies to develop competitive export-oriented products.

He said that trade between the two countries in the fuel sector had increased by 54% in the first seven months of this year, a figure that is likely to increase in the coming months and years as a result of the efforts made by both countries to coordinate policies and overcome obstacles in order to increase trade to the desired level.

With regard to investment, the Algerian Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the opportunities for economic integration between Algeria and Tunisia and the advantages offered by the two countries' markets. These will provide the basis for a new start for the bilateral partnership, the establishment of lasting business relations and the conclusion of win-win deals, based on the firm and shared conviction of the two countries that this forum will mark the beginning of a new era in trade and economic relations between the two countries and between Algerian and Tunisian businessmen and investors.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).