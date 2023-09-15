Al Baraka Bank Egypt (SAUD) has secured $30 million in financing from the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), affiliated with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the bank disclosed on September 14th.

Al Baraka Bank Egypt is an Egypt-based commercial bank and part of Al Baraka Banking Group, a Bahraini joint-stock company.

The bank is engaged in the provision of retail, corporate, and investment banking solutions, in accordance with the Islamic Sharia principles, through a network of 32 branches located across Egypt.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).