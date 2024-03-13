First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) has entered a strategic partnership with Drive Finance, a subsidiary of GB Capital owned by GB Corp, for the integration of Drive Finance with ‘Access by FABMISR’, as per an emailed press release.

This collaboration aims to transform payment collection for Drive Finance and extend FABMISR's presence in the Egyptian market.

Under this partnership, a wide range of payment solutions, specially tailored to cater to Finance Drive customers' monthly installments, will be offered.

These solutions include a user-friendly payment gateway for the website and mobile application, alongside payment links optimized for social media platforms.

"This strategic partnership not only addresses the needs of the E-commerce acquiring market but also fortifies both entities' competitive advantages in providing state-of-the-art services and payment solutions," Shmais Fakhry, Head of Innovation, Service and Acquiring Business at FABMISR, said.

“This collaboration with FABMISR promises to simplify payment transactions, effortlessly collecting monthly installments from our customers, and ensuring a seamless and hassle-free payment experience,” Ahmed Ossama, the Managing Director at Drive Finance, noted.

