AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Thursday emphasised the importance of behaving responsibly during the upcoming heatwave, which is set to hit the Kingdom on Friday, according to weather reports.

The PSD underscored the need to adhere to official advice and guidelines to prevent heatstroke and heat exhaustion. This includes avoiding direct sunlight exposure, especially during midday hours in desert areas, Aqaba and the Jordan Valley.

It is crucial to hydrate by drinking the recommended amount of fluids, particularly water. Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, protective head coverings and taking midday breaks are all essential practices, particularly for individuals whose work involves prolonged sunlight exposure, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The directorate further urged parents to closely monitor children, discourage prolonged outdoor activities in direct sunlight, not leave them unattended in vehicles, and ensure that flammable items such as hand sanitisers and perfumes are not left inside cars.

Additionally, the directorate stressed the importance of not overloading electrical circuits by connecting multiple appliances, such as air conditioners and fans, to a single power source. It is also advisable to avoid areas with dense vegetation that may serve as habitats for reptiles such as snakes. If the need arises, individuals should contact the unified emergency number (911).

