AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Monday launched 50 new government services on the Sanad application for several public institutions.

The ministry called on citizens to activate their digital ID to benefit from all services on the application by visiting Sanad stations spread across the Kingdom or at banks that host booths for the app, noting that a list of stations can be reached at https://sanad.jo/Ar/Pages/SanadStations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The new services cover the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Local Administration, Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Social Security Corporation, General Intelligence Department, Civil Status and Passports Department and Finance Ministry's military pension department.

