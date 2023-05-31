AMMAN — Recent rainfall has channelled 30 million cubic metres (mcm) into Jordan's dams during the past 24 hours, raising the total storage of dams to 132.8 mcm (47.33 per cent) out of their total capacity of 280.7 mcm, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said on Monday.

The ministry said that the precipitation rose to 125.3 per cent from Jordan's long-term annual average of 8.1 billion cubic metres, constituting 158.9 per cent of the total rainfall last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The southern governorate of Aqaba witnessed the highest precipitation of 59.2 millimetres over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

