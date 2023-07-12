AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Tuesday emphasised the importance of practising responsible behaviour during the upcoming heatwave, which is set to hit the Kingdom starting Wednesday, according to weather reports.

In a statement, the PSD underscored the need to adhere to official advice and provided guidelines to prevent heatstroke and heat exhaustion. This includes avoiding direct exposure to sunlight, especially during midday hours in desert areas, Aqaba, and the Jordan Valley.

It is crucial to maintain proper hydration by drinking adequate amounts of fluids, particularly water. Wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, protective head coverings, and taking breaks during midday hours is also essential, particularly for individuals whose work involves prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, the statement read.

The directorate further urged parents to closely monitor children and discourage prolonged outdoor playtime under the sun. It is vital not to leave children unattended in vehicles and to ensure that flammable items such as sanitisers and perfumes are not left inside cars.

Additionally, the directorate stressed the importance of not overloading electrical circuits by connecting multiple appliances, such as air conditioners and fans, to a single power source. It is advisable to avoid areas with dense vegetation that may serve as habitats for reptiles such as snakes. If the need arises, individuals should not hesitate to contact the unified emergency number (911).

