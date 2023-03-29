PHOTO
Policy brief outlines challenges in tax collection efficiency in Jordan
The joint policy brief, launched by the Economic and Social Council of Jordan (ESC) and the UN in Jordan, highlights the importance of mobilising the necessary resources to invest in economic, social and cultural rights
March 29, 2023
