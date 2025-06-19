AMMAN — The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply announced on Wednesday that the Kingdom’s wheat reserves are sufficient to cover domestic consumption for 10 months, while barley stocks will last for eight months.

Ministry Spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said that the ministry continues to issue tenders to secure additional quantities, with imports coming from "key" suppliers such as Romania, Bulgaria and Russia, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Construction is under way on new grain storage facilities in Qatraneh with a capacity of 600,000 tonnes. Once completed by the end of the year, Jordan’s total grain storage capacity will reach 2.31 million tonnes, Barmawi added.

He said that current storage includes 710,000 tonnes in vertical silos and one million tonnes in horizontal warehouses, stressing that the ministry is committed to safeguarding the Kingdom’s strategic reserves and securing as much stock as possible.

The increase in storage capacity, he noted, will allow Jordan to maintain wheat reserves sufficient for more than 16 months.

Barmawi also highlighted that supply chains continue to operate normally and are being closely monitored to ensure the availability of essential foodstuff and other goods, sourced both locally and through imports from various origins.

