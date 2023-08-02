AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Tuesday stated that the cybercrime bill provides protection for all Jordanians, not for public employees.

Speaking during a Senate session, Khasawneh stressed that the bill is aimed at protecting what he termed the "golden triangle", meaning "the throne, the army and the people". The bill also is intended to protect the Jordanian state’s modernisation process along its three political, economic and administrative tracks, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister explained that the bill contains 41 articles, with more than 20 that protect basic infrastructure from piracy and tampering attempts that target vital sites and institutional data.

Nine articles in the draft law focus on financial security and the protection of Jordanians' financial transactions, Khasawneh said. Financial protections are essential for the Kingdom's administrative modernisation process and will simplify banking procedures, he added.

The bill contains three articles relating to forms of expression and criticism, the prime minister said, stating that these articles will not limit criticism or freedom of opinion and expression.

Khasawneh reiterated that criticism of government policies does not qualify as false news, vilification, malice or contempt as outlined in Article 15 of the bill.

The Jordanian Constitution, “which is one of the best, most sophisticated and modern constitutions” defends public freedoms, the prime minister said. Article 7 of the Jordanian Constitution says: "Any infringement of public rights and freedoms or the inviolability of the private life of Jordanians is punishable by law," Khasawneh added.

In that regard, the premier said that “a few loud groups” violated the privacy of many Jordanians through cyberbullying, forcing the need for legislation to protect the freedom of opinion, constructive criticism and the modernisation of the state.

