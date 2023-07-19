AMMAN — The Arab Union of Producers of Medicines and Medical Appliances (AUPAM) and the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday aimed at extending cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry.

The memo was signed at the Bangladeshi embassy in Amman, in the presence of AUPAM and BAPI representatives, as well as embassy personnel.

The MoU seeks to bring the emerging pharmaceutical industries of the Arab region and Bangladesh closer, and create pharmaceutical cooperation that would encourage trade between AUPAM member countries and Bangladesh, according to an embassy statement.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Abdulnaser Sijari, president of AUPAM, said: “The MoU would create multi-faceted cooperation between both associations and set forth a roadmap to enable improved sector trade.”

For his part, Mohammad Halimuzzaman, Treasurer of BAPI, highlighted that the MoU is a step forward in the pharmaceutical sector that would bring about further growth. Halimuzzaman further detailed the role of BAPI as the apex body representing Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical companies.

The AUPAM, headquartered in Amman, is one of the joint Arab action organisations operating under the umbrella of the Council of Arab Economic Unity. Its membership includes major pharmaceutical institutions from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and Jordan.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

