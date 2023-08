BEIRUT - Lebanon's liquid foreign assets stood at $8.573 billion while external obligations stood at $1.27 billion, the central bank said on Thursday disclosing these figures for the first time.

The country's net foreign currency position stood at $7.303 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on the bank's figures.

