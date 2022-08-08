AMMAN — Jordan's real estate trade volume increased by 20 per cent, totalling JD3.128 billion until July 2022, compared with the same period in 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Jordan’s real estate market brought in JD142 million from January to July 2022, with an increase of 33 per cent compared with 2021, according to data released on Sunday by the Department of Land and Survey (DLS).

Between January and July 2022, sales of all types of property fell by 7 per cent in the Kingdom, while those of apartments and land fell by 2 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, compared with the same period in 2021. Compared with the same month in 2021, the volume of trade in the Jordanian real estate market increased by 40 per cent in July of 2022, totalling JD493 million. The 2022 July revenues also increased by a staggering 60 per cent, standing at JD23 million compared with July 2021.

