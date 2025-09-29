AMMAN — Jordan’s exports to Syria have surged by 400 per cent in the first seven months of 2025, continuing a strong upward trajectory, according to official trade data.

Figures released by the Department of Statistics (DoS) and cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, showed that Jordanian exports to Syria reached JD130 million from January through July, compared to JD26 million during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, imports from Syria also saw a significant rise, doubling to JD62 million, up from JD31 million in the corresponding period of 2024, marking a 100 per cent increase.

Jordan’s exports to the Syrian market included cement, iron, marble, tiles, paints, and pipes, as well as electrical equipment, agricultural and food products and chemical goods.

The trade growth reflects a strengthening of economic ties between the two neighboring countries, following years of limited commercial exchange, Petra said.

