AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Monday met with the Algerian Minister of Industry and Pharmaceutical Production, Ali Aoun.

During the meeting, Khasawneh highlighted Algeria's historical significance, derived from its stance in defending Arab issues and interests.

Referring to His Majesty King Abdullah’s recent visit to Algeria, the prime minister noted that fruitful steps have been taken to enhance bilateral cooperation, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also mentioned the establishment of four direct flights between Amman and Algeria offered by Royal Jordanian and Air Algerie, as well as agreements to accredit Jordanian hospitals to receive patients from Algeria.

He further highlighted a Jordanian ministerial delegation’s visit to Algeria, aimed at exploring new avenues for mutual cooperation and building upon the existing strength of bilateral ties.

The prime minister also welcomed the joint ministerial committee meetings, chaired by the ministers of industry from both countries, and expressed hope for their regular occurrence to serve the interests of both nations.

In response, the Algerian minister acknowledged the deep-rooted relations between both countries and his keenness to expand cooperation across various fields.

Aoun also emphasised the significance of the joint committee meeting in Amman, underscoring the considerable potential for collaboration regarding the economic matters, trade and the pharmaceutical industry.

