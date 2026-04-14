AMMAN — The value of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for the export of goods rose by 30.9 per cent during the first quarter of 2026, compared with the same period in 2025.

According to statistical data released by ACC on Sunday, the value of chamber exports reached JD406 million in the first three months of 2026, up from JD310 million during the corresponding period in 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The number of certificates issued by the ACC during the first quarter stood at 6,830, compared with 7,263 certificates for the same period in 2025.

The certificates issued during the January-March period of 2026 were distributed across several countries, most notably Syria with 1,286 certificates, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 1,030, Iraq with 600, Egypt with 191 and Switzerland with 19.

In terms of value, Iraq topped the list of export destinations with JD156 million, followed by Switzerland at JD92 million, Egypt at JD23 million, and Syria and the United Arab Emirates at JD21 million each.

The export breakdown for the first quarter included foreign products (re-exports) valued at JD158 million, while industrial and Arab products each accounted for JD53 million, and agricultural products reached JD32 million.

A certificate of origin is an international trade document used to certify that goods in a particular shipment were produced, manufactured, or processed in a specific country. It is utilised by customs authorities to determine tariff eligibility and verify the country of origin.

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